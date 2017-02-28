Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Branchline Brewing Co. Will Close Tap Room on March 4
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 10:48 AM
click to enlarge
Brew-lovers have through have Saturday to enjoy Branchline Brewing's beer inside the taproom.
In a hazy notice released late Monday night, the brewery announced it'll be closing its taproom as of March 4. The post doesn't indicate whether production will stop, but the brewery will "regroup." Here's the original post:
We've reached out to management for details on the closing.
Tags: branchline brewing, breweries in san antonio, Image, Video