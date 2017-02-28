Email
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Branchline Brewing Co. Will Close Tap Room on March 4

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BRANCHLINE BREWING CO.

Brew-lovers have through have Saturday to enjoy Branchline Brewing's beer inside the taproom.

In a hazy notice released late Monday night, the brewery announced it'll be closing its taproom as of March 4. The post doesn't indicate whether production will stop, but the brewery will "regroup." Here's the original post:

We've reached out to management for details on the closing.

Speaking of Branchline Brewing, breweries In San Antonio

