February Restaurant Openings and Closings

It's been a busy month for restaurant openings and sadly, closings.
Let's start with the newbies:
Toro Kitchen Bar
opened February 2 with tapas, calimocho and plenty of paella
at 115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105, (210) 776-3606.
Mark Weaver, formerly with Tre Trattoria, opened Periphery on Main
on February 7 with affordable, approachable and accessible
New American fare. Visit Periphery at 2512 N. Main Ave., (210) 966-0404.
Lucky Noodle, sister eatery to Kungfu Noodle
opened off Blanco with a bigger menu, bigger space and open kitchen so you can check out the noodle-pulling action. Find them at 8525 Blanco Road, (210) 267-9717.
Another Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
opened in the city's far north side
on Valentine's Day at 23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Bexar Pub
, sister bar to currently closed Folc and Park Social, opened in the city's east side on February 17
. Think patio sippers, and soon the return of the Folc Burger. Find them at 114 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 387-3882.
Finally, Battalion
, the third restaurant concept by Andrew Goodman and chef Stefan Bowers opens today (February 28) with Italian fare inside a rehabbed firehouse
in Southtown. Find them at 604 S. Alamo St., (210) 354-1024.
And now the closings:
The biggest food news this month came out of John Besh's Lüke San Antonio which closed its doors at the end of the month
after six years inside its Embassy Suites location.
Cullum's Attaboy
is currently out of commission after the Airstream sustained fire damage.
In barbecue news, Burnt Ends
vacated it's Blanco Road location at the end of January. The eatery announced its move earlier this week on Facebook. No word yet on where the barbecue joint will open up shop next.