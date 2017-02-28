Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

February Restaurant Openings and Closings

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge closing-and-openings.jpg

It's been a busy month for restaurant openings and sadly, closings.

Let's start with the newbies:

Toro Kitchen Bar opened February 2 with tapas, calimocho and plenty of paella at 115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105, (210) 776-3606.

Mark Weaver, formerly with Tre Trattoria, opened Periphery on Main on February 7 with affordable, approachable and accessible New American fare. Visit Periphery at 2512 N. Main Ave., (210) 966-0404.

Lucky Noodle, sister eatery to Kungfu Noodle opened off Blanco with a bigger menu, bigger space and open kitchen so you can check out the noodle-pulling action. Find them at 8525 Blanco Road, (210) 267-9717.

Another Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins opened in the city's far north side on Valentine's Day at 23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Bexar Pub, sister bar to currently closed Folc and Park Social, opened in the city's east side on February 17. Think patio sippers, and soon the return of the Folc Burger. Find them at 114 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 387-3882.

Finally, Battalion, the third restaurant concept by Andrew Goodman and chef Stefan Bowers opens today (February 28) with Italian fare inside a rehabbed firehouse in Southtown. Find them at 604 S. Alamo St., (210) 354-1024.

And now the closings:

The biggest food news this month came out of John Besh's Lüke San Antonio which closed its doors at the end of the month after six years inside its Embassy Suites location.

Cullum's Attaboy is currently out of commission after the Airstream sustained fire damage.

In barbecue news, Burnt Ends vacated it's Blanco Road location at the end of January. The eatery announced its move earlier this week on Facebook. No word yet on where the barbecue joint will open up shop next.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mardi Gras Shenanigans You Can Get Into Through Fat Tuesday Read More

  2. Get Those Reservations In: Battalion Opens Tuesday Read More

  3. Bar Industry Wears Love of Craft on their Sleeve, Literally Read More

  4. Unique Flavors Emerge From Pedro's on the West Side Read More

  5. Carpool to Sangria on the Burg's Taco Tuesday for Best Results Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...