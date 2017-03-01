South Flores H-E-B's Pizza Happy Hour Is A Steal

click to enlarge
When H-E-B's South Flores
outpost opened in late 2015, the shop had plenty of critics and fans alike. While most downtown dwellers cheered at finally having a location (complete with gas pumps!) within reach, others bemoaned the lack of variety, teensy aisles and relatively early hours (they close at 9 p.m.).
But the grocery chain added something to its offerings that both fans and detractors can agree is great — pizza happy hour.
I'll gladly battle traffic into the parking lot to score one of their happy hour pizzas. Available daily from 4 to 7 p.m., large pizzas can be ordered with cheese, pepperoni, meat, supreme, and spicy Hawaiian. The price tag of $10 includes two pints of Alamo Golden Ale on draft.
click to enlarge
Pro-tips: Fill out your pizza form, pick up whatever groceries you're also buying during your visit and pay for your pie before taking the slip to the pizza counter. Then ask for your two pints, and stroll the cozy aisles or head outside and wait for the 'za czars to call your name. They'll also call it out on the PA system just in case you choose to head outside to the covered patio to people watch or to admire the surrounding architecture (you can see most of downtown's high-rises from here).
Sadly, the beers aren't available to-go, but we can't always have it all.
516 S. Flores St., (210) 444-1879.