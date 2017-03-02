Email
Thursday, March 2, 2017

Jason Dady Will Compete in Food Network's Iron Chef Gauntlet

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 10:20 AM

Since going off the air in 2013, Iron Chef America has left a void in viewers hearts who've had to watch more Guy Fieri shows than anyone honestly should. Iron Chef was one of the only reasons to watch the Food Network with its fast-paced execution and high-stakes energy.

Well, kitchen stadium is back in action and one of San Antonio's own is going to enter the — GET THIS — Iron Chef Gauntlet. Jason Dady, of The Jason Dady Restaurant Group, which includes Tre Trattoria, Tre Enoteca, Two Bros. BBQ Market, Shuck Shack and The Bin, will compete when the show premieres Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. Central.
Per the Food Network blog announcing the return of the show, the Iron Chef Gauntlet will go down thusly: "After five weeks of Chairman’s Challenges, judged by Kitchen Stadium guru Alton Brown, and all-or-nothing Secret Ingredient Showdowns, the last chef standing will enter a three-ringed gauntlet. It’s in that pressure-packed finale that the remaining challenger will put his or her culinary skills on the line and battle not one, not two, but three Iron Chefs — Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon — with as many Secret Ingredients"

Dady, who turned 40 last fall, will compete with Nyesha Arrington (Los Angeles, California, Executive Chef/Owner, Leona); Sarah Grueneberg (Chicago, Illinois, Executive Chef/Owner, Monteverde); Michael Gulotta (New Orleans, Louisiana, Executive Chef/Owner, MOPHO); Stephanie Izard of Top Chef fame (Chicago, Illinois, Executive Chef/Owner, Girl & the Goat); Shota Nakajima (Seattle, Washington, Executive Chef/Owner, Adana) and Jonathon Sawyer (Cleveland, Ohio, Executive Chef/Owner, The Greenhouse Tavern).

