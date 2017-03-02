Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

NOLA Brunch and Beignets Sets Opening Date

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/NOLA_BRUNCHSA

Breakfast lovers: We have a date.

NOLA Brunch & Beignets, the third concept by chef Pieter Sypesteyn will open on Tuesday, March 7. The announcement was made this afternoon via Instagram and Facebook. The eatery will serve brunch and other breakfast favorites with a Nawlins twist all day.

Here's the full post:


We'll share more information on the opening as we get it in...

111 Kings Ct., (806) 679-3130.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Cookhouse, nola Brunch & Beignets

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jason Dady Will Compete in Food Network's Iron Chef Gauntlet Read More

  2. South Flores H-E-B's Pizza Happy Hour Is A Steal Read More

  3. First Impressions: Battalion Is Southtown's Newest Hot Spot Read More

  4. February Restaurant Openings and Closings Read More

  5. Branchline Brewing Co. Will Close Tap Room on March 4 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...