New Alta Vista Bakery Is Now Open

Dessert lovers rejoice! There’s a new bakery in town with sweet treats you may not want to miss.
Scratch Kitchen
opened its doors today March 8 at 7 a.m. with cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecake, mousse, and more, and will also serve breakfast and lunch.
A glance at their menu will make your mouth water. True to its name, everything is homemade at Scratch Kitchen. Baked goods are made fresh that day — no day-old cupcakes here! Their meals are fresh and affordable; sandwiches and soups are around $10 or less, and baked goods start at 75 cents. Best of all, every meal comes with a mini cupcake or cookie. Coffee drinkers should note that Scratch Kitchen will serve White Elephant coffee.
While Scratch Kitchen is new to San Antonio, its roots are in the Rio Grande Valley. Owner Becky Medellin started baking cakes and cupcakes out of her home in Edinburg, all while working a full-time job. Realizing that baking is her passion, she opened Scratch Kitchen in the Valley.
After 3 years in the Valley, Medellin and her husband moved the bakery to San Antonio. They purchased a historic house in Alta Vista and have been fixing it up for the past year.
All of their hard work paid off. Starting Wednesday, Scratch Kitchen will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There is enough room for around 20 guests indoors, plus some outdoor seating for those sunny San Antonio days. Eventually, Scratch Kitchen will open their dining room for events, and they’ll offer catering as well.
Expect a grand opening to be announced in the next month or so, but in the meantime, enjoy all the cupcakes you can!
Soft opening hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Monday-Saturday.
607 W. Russell Pl., (210) 630-2220.