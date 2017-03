click to enlarge Courtesy, Urban Bricks Pizza

On Saturday, March 25, Urban Bricks Pizza will host a day-long grand opening of their newest location in Live Oak.

After a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., patrons can enjoy free pizza from 12 to 2 p.m. Stick around for games, live music, a fundraiser for San Antonio Pet’s Alive, and the chance to meet players from San Antonio Athenians Soccer Club.

This is the company’s first location in Live Oak, with plans to open several more locations in the San Antonio area by the end of the year.