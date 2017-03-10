Email
Friday, March 10, 2017

Meet SA's Latest Food Truck during Puro Pan Dulce Panchanga

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge 17156039_1843135842608739_5971395632376007995_n.jpg

Fans of Panifico Bake Shop will soon be able to get pan dulce goods without heading to the 24th Street to score a concha.

Owners Edna and John Miggins will launch 2Sueet with a Puro Pan Dulce Pachanga on March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at Freetail Brewing Co. (2000 S. Presa St.) The launch for SA's second pan dulce truck will include two price tiers.

Join the pachanga for $15 and receive two pan dulce samples paired with Freetail’s Local Coffee Stout and a complimentary Puro Pan Dulce snifter glass. Or buy a Puro Pan Dulce Beer Flight for $20 and receive four Freetail beer samples paired with three 2Sueet samples and one cookie. Includes complimentary Puro Pan Dulce snifter glass.

Or buy pan dulce straight from the truck.

For flight tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

