Snag this Whataburger Fiesta Medal at Tuesday's Pop-up Store

Ok, we know that everybody says "you need this medal" for practically every medal when Fiesta rolls around, but let's be real — you need this medal. And you can pick one up Tuesday, March 14, at Whataburger's Fiesta Pop-up Store at 412 E. Commerce Street.
Whataburger customers will be able to snag the restaurant's exclusive 2017 medal at 3 p.m. (limit two per customer), which features Whataburger's famous fries, ketchup and spicy ketchup, for those who take it with an extra kick.
If you can't make tomorrow, no need to fret. The medal will be available beginning March 21 on shop.whataburger.com
for $9.99 each.