Bottom Bracket Social Club Is Back in Action

The N0. 23 bar in the State of Texas to sell the most Lone Star beer is back in action as of Sunday, March 5.
Though their TABC license is currently pending renewal according to the state commission's website, Bottom Bracket Social Club
is better known for its Trapped Out Mondays and Turn Up Tuesdays and 60-plus selection of craft beers. The bar opened in December 2013 as a refuge for SA's cycling crowd, musicians, craft beer aficionados and necias/necios closed in December with a vague status announcing a upcoming makeover.
"We will however be closed for a period of a few weeks. During this time we will do some renovations (a makeover if you will), improve the bar, and re open as soon as possible."
A few residencies at Franky Diablos later and after taking down a wall, Bottom Bracket is once again open for Mushy Magazine open photo shoots, Midnight Swim, and more. Hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
1603 N. Colorado, (210) 267-9160.