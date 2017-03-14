San Antonio Booze News: Where to Drink this Month

click to enlarge Courtesy of Culinaria

Run for Your Snacks // The Culinaria Wine & Beer Run returns Saturday with a hilly 5K course and plenty of snacks from some of our favorite eateries. Burn some calories and then refuel with bites from La Frite, Kona Grill, Whiskey Cake and more, along with wine and beer (duh) from across the U.S. Proceeds will benefit The Farm, Culinaria’s educational facility. Runners-turned-foodies or foodies-turned-runners can also check out samples from vendors during the packet pickup and runner expo on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If running sounds like a pain, spectator tickets are also available and include access for the post-race reception. $45 runners, $20 spectators, 7am, The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., culinariasa.org.

Cocktails and Culture // The new Witte isn’t reserved for San Antonio’s youth. The multi-million dollar expansion, which includes the Naylor Family Dinosaur Gallery and Kittie West Nelson Ferguson People of the Pecos exhibit or the George Strait-narrated South of South Texas can be enjoyed while sampling a few cocktails and bites from local vendors during Cocktails and Culture on March 22. The museum’s monthly adult night out will feature cocktails by Austin Cocktails and Dripping Springs vodka and gin, Alamo Beer, along with food for purchase from The Box Street Social and Smoke Shack BBQ. $15 includes admission to the museum, 6:30 to 8:30pm, 3801 Broadway, (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org.



Boozy River // The San Antonio River Foundation’s Rivertini is back for its 9th turn with a cocktail competition and hors d’oeuvres by Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen on March 23. Competitors include bartenders from Botika, TBA, Tacoland Riverwalk, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture, The Brooklynite, El Mirador, Haunt, Frank San Antonio, Zocca Cuisine d’Italia, Bourbon Stret Seafood Kitchen, Grayze, Madge’s Food Company, Paramour, The Esquire Tavern, Hotel Havana, Toro Kitchen + Bar, and Bar du Mon Ami. $75 general admission, $125 VIP, 6-8:30pm, Wyndham Garden Riverwalk, 103 9th St., sariverfoundation.org.

Tasting San Antonio // March means the return of San Antonio Flavor to the San Antonio Museum of Art as the Current hosts bites and sips from across the city on March 23. Here’s this year’s list of participants Taste bites from the following local restaurants: Alchemy Kombucha and Culture, Beto’s Alt-Mex, Bite San Antonio, Botika Restaurant, Braza Brava Pizza Napoletana, Cover-3 San Antonio, Dignowity Meats, Bexar Pub, Frank, Grayze, Grimaldi’s, Jazz, TX, Kimura, Ming’s Thing, Nectar Wine Bar & Ale House, Paramour, Pharm Table, Piranha Killer Sushi San Antonio, Salata Quarry Village II, Sangria on the Burg, Smoke “The Restaurant” Downtown, Sweet Chela’s, Thai Topaz, The Barbecue Station, The Bin, The Hoppy Monk - San Antonio, Vida Mia Cuisine - Stone Oak, Whiskey Cake San Antonio, and Southern Grit Flavor. Taste Mighty Swell Cocktails, Woodford Reserve, Cinco Vodka, Seersucker Southern Style Gin, Hotel Tango Artisan Distillery, Tequila Herradura and Bodega Catena Zapata wine. The Sprouts Farmers Market Culinary Showdown will be emceed by chef Jason Dady, who will compete in Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet this April. $60, 7-10pm, 200 W. Jones Ave., localculturetickets.com.