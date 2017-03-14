Email
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Gold Bar Is Now Open Near Southtown

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/GOLD BAR

The south Southtown area gained a new neighborhood joint as of late February with the opening of Gold Bar. Owned by Jeff Slaughter of Southtown 101 and Roland Fuentes (the former owner of Nightrocker), Gold Bar will host a grand opening bash in April.

The space features black and gold interiors, a full bar, a large patio and upwards of 30 beers available in bottles and cans. The guys are lining up musical acts such as The Sons of Hercules (which performed opening night) and Western Star and Pie Man Henry as part of their SXSW Spillover show.

"Open to everything we want to say that we’re not really a live music venue, we’re a neighborhood bar," Fuentes said over the phone.

The light up of weekly events includes DJs on Fridays, live bands on Saturdays, Cyclist Appreciation Night on Mondays, $2 Tuesdays, karaoke on Wednesdays and Thursday ladies' night with specials for female clientele. Happy hour runs 5 t0 7 p.m. daily with $2.50 specials.

Gold Bar is open 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

3400 S. Flores St., (210) 455-3900.

