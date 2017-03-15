Email
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Cured's Steve McHugh Is SA's James Beard Award Finalist

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 1:27 PM

The finalists of the James Beard Foundation Awards were announced this afternoon and one familiar face has been named to the shortlist for Best Chef Southwest.

Steven McHugh of Cured at the Pearl for Best Chef Southwest. McHugh opened Cured in 2013 after a career with John Besh Restaurant Group. Cured is known for its serious charcuterie boards and playful takes on South Texas flavors using hyper local ingredients.

McHugh joins Bryce Gilmore (Austin-Barley Swine), Hugo Ortega (Houston-Hugo's), Steve Redzikowski (Denver-Acorn), Martin Rios (Santa Fe-Restaurant Martin) and Jianyun Ye (Houston-Mala Sichuan Bistro) as finalist. To date, no San Antonio chef has won the coveted award.

Winners will be announced May 1 in Chicago during the 2017 James Beard Awards Gala, often billed as the Oscars of food.

