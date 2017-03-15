Local Coffee Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Opens Shavano Location Today

click to enlarge
The coffee gods blessed us with Local Coffee
in 2009 and San Antonio hasn't been the same since. With more then a handful of third-wave coffee shops in the city, Local Coffee is still leading the pack in growth. Exhibit F: The sixth Local Coffee location is opening today.
Much like its predecessors off Sonterra, Broadway, The Pearl, the Medical Center and Leon Springs, the Shavano Park shop will serve Merit Roasting Co. coffee and will feature a guest roaster each week off the Modbar Espresso and pour-over modules.
Bakery Lorraine will continue to provide the snacks, such as the pop tarts and seed-filled Hippie Bars, and new additions like the grab-n-go prosciutto and ham on a homemade baguette, green and grain salad with a hard-boiled egg covered in turmeric, and a protein plate of turkey, almonds, cheese.
Per owner Robby Grubbs, the new location will feature a big covered patio overlooking a pond and the Shavano tennis courts. The Shavano Park shop will have a few familiar faces as well with managers from Sonterra and Pearl helping to add that unique Local vibe.
Hours for the new shop will run 6a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
4115 Pond Hill Lane, Suite 101, (210) 994-6601.