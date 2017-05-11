Email
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Battalion Owner & Chef Will Cook Signature Meatballs for Food & Wine

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 5:02 PM

INSTAGRAM/MISS_EATER_TX
New York is getting a taste for San Antonio this Friday.

Chef Stefan Bowers will make a batch of his signature square meatballs in Food & Wine's studio kitchen on May 12 at 3 p.m. CST. You'll be able to watch the hometown chef make that and a garlic pomodoro sauce live on the magazine's Facebook page.

Bowers will join a list of growing chefs (The Chew's Carla Hall, and Sarah Grueneberg, currently on Iron Chef Gauntlet) cooking in studio, in what he describes a vacuum — there's no host, no anchor, just the chef making X meal — but he won't be completely alone. Andrew Goodman, owner of Battalion, Rebelle and Feast, will join him which will make for more banter and chit chat while Bowers cooks.

He'll be the first Texas chef to visit the studio, according to publicist Emily Reynolds. The 20-minute broadcast is meant to showcase a dish home cooks can emulate in their own kitchens.

"I better not blow it," Bowers told the Current over the phone on Thursday.

We're sure he'll do just fine.


