Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 12, 2017

Here's How You Can Get a Free Spurs-themed Snow Cone Today

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 9:45 AM

VIA FACEBOOK, WIZARDS SNO CONES
How about that game, though?! Even with two men down, the Spurs still cruised past the Rockets and advanced on to the next round. Now it's time to celebrate.

Wizards Sno Cones will be handing out Spurs-themed snow cones all day Friday at its Hildebrand location, 1802 W. Hildebrand Building 2. Because what says "Go Spurs Go" like original Spurs-colors flavored ice?

Snow cones are limited to one per customer and will definitely be the cherry on top of the post-win Friday. And don't forget, Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off on Mother’s Day at 2:30pm Central Time.

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Last Minute Mother's Day Ideas for all the Slackers Read More

  2. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. Clear Your Plans: The Twisted Taco Truck Throwdown Is this May Read More

  4. Dive Into San Antonio Beer Week With These Events for Fermentation Fans Read More

  5. Iron Chef Gauntlet: Jason Dady Cruises to Episode 2 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...