Last Minute Mother's Day Ideas for all the Slackers

Courtesy of Tacos N Tequila
Forgot to call those resos in? Call up these restaurants and squeeze your reservations in ASAP.
Biga on the Banks:
Chef Bruce Auden will wow mom for you with entrees such as roasted ribeye, lamb enchiladas and omelets with Maine lobster. $59 for adults, $27 for children, 10:30am-4pm, 203 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 225-0722.
Boudro’s:
Boudro’s, on the San Antonio River Walk, heads into its fourth decade with creative cuisine. Their menu rooted in the history and traditions of San Antonio and influenced by the finest restaurants in the world, presents the heritage of Texas with fine dining finesse. $38, Sun., May 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Boudro’s Texas Bistro, 421 E. Commerce St., (210) 244-8484.
Freetail Brewing Co.:
If you're mom's into beers, you'll want to take her out to Freetail's Witmosa brunch with breakfast fare by Renegade Foodie. Prices vary, noon-3pm, 2000 S. Presa St.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar:
The Austin-based chain will pay homage to the mom who loves casual dining with serious ingredients. Stop in for a Te Fiti tuna burger made with sushi-grade Ahi Tuna patty topped with sambal mayo, a miso sambal glaze, peppery arugula dressed in lemon miso vinaigrette and a crunchy hippy slaw made with sprouts, cabbage, carrots and named after the mythological mother goddess in Disney’s Moana.
The burger is available May 10 through 23. 17623 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 434-2337.
Hotel Contessa:
Mother's Day at Las Ramblas means a serious brunch spread of salads, hot and savory entrees, breakfast and sweet stations. Because mom deserves Nutella stuffed French toast. $55 for adults, $20 children 6-13, 11am-2pm, (210) 229-9222.
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort:
Treat Mom to a spectacular brunch, where the hardest decision will be what dish to try first. The decadent brunch features a custom omelet bar with local ingredients; a selection of gourmet salads; fresh oysters on the half-shell and crab claws served on ice; a carving station; and so much more. Reservations are required. $30-$70, Sun., May 14, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, 9800 Hyatt Restort Drive, (210) 767-7999.
Las Canarias:
Take your mom out to a fabulous brunch at Omni La Mansion that starts with Champagne cocktails and caviar, features a long list of breakfast selections including strawberry hazelnut French toast, a chilled spread of seafood, salads, tea sandwiches and a slew of mouth-watering features including buttermilk sous vide fried chicken. Did we mention the carving station, shrimp station and pastry shop? $79 for adults, $36 for children 6-12, 112 College St., (210) 518-1063.
Max's Wine Dive:
Chef Halston Connella will feature brunch specials on Sunday and mimosas by the glass or carafe will be priced to make most moms happy from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 340 E. Basse Road, Suite 101, (210) 444-9547.
Tacos N Tequila:
The Sunday brunch will feature new items for Mom's Day including glazed ham, a street taco bar, omelet bar, a Southwestern Caesar, Belgian waffles, homemade cookies and aguas frescas. $22 includes Champagne, mimosas, coffee, or juice, $7 for children 6-11, 9am-3pm, 1915 Broadway, Suite 111, (210) 314-8226.
The Palm:
You won't have to wait until Sunday to treat your ma to a fine meal. Stop by this Downtown staple for their surf and turf special that runs Friday through Sunday. $49 per person, 233 E. Houston St., (210) 226-7256.
The St. Anthony:
Bring back brunch at the St. Anthony Hotel with hand-carved prime rib, tortilla-crusted salmon, honey glazed ham, freshly baked breakfast pastries and more. $75 per person, $30 for kids 6-12, 10:30am-2:30pm, 300 E. Travis St., (210) 354-9244.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery:
Moms receive a complimentary glass of rosé sangria during brunch! Prices vary, 10am-4pm, 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 455-5701.
Supper:
Keep mom happy with a complimentary sangria, frosé or non-alcoholic strawberry shrub. Prices vary, 7am-2pm, 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8300.