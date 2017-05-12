Email
Friday, May 12, 2017

More Chicken and Waffles on the Way Via SA's First Slim Chickens

COURTESY OF SLIM CHICKENS
  Courtesy of Slim Chickens

The Helotes area will be the first to sample Slim Chickens, a new fast-casual concept coming from America's Heartland.

Slim Chickens originated in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003 with "life changing chicken" available as tenders, or in salads and wraps, and a supporting cast of sides including fried okra, fried pickles, fried mushrooms, and seasonal mason jar desserts.  These days, the franchise has grown to 45 stores primarily in the midwest and southern regions of country.

The San Antonio store will open Monday, May 15 at 12530 Bandera Road in Helotes.

COURTESY OF SLIM CHICKENS
  Courtesy of Slim Chickens



