Doughnuts and Craft Beer Come Together at Cullum's Attagirl

Doughnuts and beer: an unlikely pairing or match made in heaven?
Cullum's Attagirl will let you decided with a night full of craft beers and doughnuts from Eastside Dough, a pop-up by Estate Coffee.
On the menu you'll find Mikkeller Hallo Ich Bin Berliner Weisse Raspberry paired with a raspberry glaze treat; Shacksbury Ticonderoga cider with an allspice glaze with cinnamon and caramel apple doughnut; Jester King's Black Metal with an espresso chocolate glaze with toasted marshmellow; and last but but not least, Lone Pine Yellow Rose paired with a citrus glaze with chili salt doughnut.
The San Antonio Beer Week
event takes place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Cullum's Attagirl and will definitely be worth the extra calories this week.
726 E. Mistletoe Ave.