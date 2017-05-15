Email
Monday, May 15, 2017

Doughnuts and Craft Beer Come Together at Cullum's Attagirl

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 12:21 PM

VIA INSTAGRAM, EAST SIDE DOUGH
Doughnuts and beer: an unlikely pairing or match made in heaven?

Cullum's Attagirl will let you decided with a night full of craft beers and doughnuts from Eastside Dough, a pop-up by Estate Coffee.

On the menu you'll find Mikkeller Hallo Ich Bin Berliner Weisse Raspberry paired with a raspberry glaze treat; Shacksbury Ticonderoga cider with an allspice glaze with cinnamon and caramel apple doughnut; Jester King's Black Metal with an espresso chocolate glaze with toasted marshmellow; and last but but not least, Lone Pine Yellow Rose paired with a citrus glaze with chili salt doughnut.

The San Antonio Beer Week event takes place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Cullum's Attagirl and will definitely be worth the extra calories this week.

726 E. Mistletoe Ave.


