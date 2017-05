click to enlarge Courtesy of Il Forno

This Friday — National Pizza Day — is the perfect excuse to check out Il Forno if you haven't yet. The hyper-local focused pie shop will be hosting a pie party from 3:30-6:30 p.m., complete with $2 Lone Stars and $6 margherita pizzas.Il Forno is a true do-it-yourself establishment: Chef Michael Sohocki hand-built the brick oven, and they make all their own coppa, proscuitto, pepperoni. Veggies and beverages are sourced local, too.