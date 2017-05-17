Hong Kong Waffles Hit the Northside

click to enlarge
Bubble Waffle Bar
, which opened on Thursday, May 11, is taking Hong Kong waffles to another level. Much like predecessors Paciugo and Kuma, and Ming's Thing at the Pearl Farmers Market before it, Bubble Waffle Bar is helping San Antonians fall in love with this Chinese street food.
Owned by J. R. Gallegos, the new shop is located in front of Marshall High School. The menu is relatively simple. You'll find sweet waffle cones available in vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, matcha and purple yam, waffle sundaes, waffle tacos (with three scoops and fixin'-infused waffle batter), and waffle sticks drizzled with flavored syrups.
But the menu also includes a few savory items. Gallegos is offering chicken, meatball, turkey, ham, and egg and cheese sandwiches along with a hash brown waffle, waffle pizza and chicken and waffles for brunch.
On the drink front, you'll find sodas, loaded bubble tea, and gourmet milkshakes.
Prices vary from $4.99 for a plain cone to $7.99 for elaborate milkshake creations. Bubble Waffle Bar is open 9 a.m. to 8 pm. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
7755 Eckhert Road, (210) 425-9813.