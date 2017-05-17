Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Jason Dady's Hosting 3 Nights of Iron Chef Gauntlet Dinners
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 5:27 PM
Smell-o-vision doesn't exist, sadly enough. If watching Jason Dady
cook up his challenge meals in Iron Chef Gauntlet
left you salivating, now's your chance to sample all of the dishes made by the chef during his stay on the show.
Dady shared a menu for the upcoming "Iron Chef Gauntlet
: It's your turn to be the Chairman" dinner dates. From May 30 to June 1, dinner at Tre Enoteca will feature dishes such as the soba salad with black and white sesame and dashi broth made during the "Ying/Yang" challenge; the porcini-crusted elk loin made during the first "Into the Wild" challenge; and the lightly smoked King salmon with soft poached hen egg, asparagus and lemon zest made during the last challenge.
The five-course dinner will kick-off with a reception t 6:30 p.m. Call (210) 496-0555 to reserve a spot. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Wine pairings are available for $35.
555 W. Bitters Road, (210) 496-0555.
Tags: jason dady, iron chef gauntlet, Image