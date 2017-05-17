Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Jason Dady's Hosting 3 Nights of Iron Chef Gauntlet Dinners

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 5:27 PM

INSTAGRAM/CHEFJASONDADY

Smell-o-vision doesn't exist, sadly enough. If watching Jason Dady cook up his challenge meals in Iron Chef Gauntlet left you salivating, now's your chance to sample all of the dishes made by the chef during his stay on the show.

Dady shared a menu for the upcoming "Iron Chef Gauntlet: It's your turn to be the Chairman" dinner dates. From May 30 to June 1, dinner at Tre Enoteca will feature dishes such as the soba salad with black and white sesame and dashi broth made during the "Ying/Yang" challenge; the porcini-crusted elk loin made during the first "Into the Wild" challenge; and the lightly smoked King salmon with soft poached hen egg, asparagus and lemon zest made during the last challenge.

The five-course dinner will kick-off with a reception t 6:30 p.m. Call (210) 496-0555 to reserve a spot. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Wine pairings are available for $35.

555 W. Bitters Road, (210) 496-0555.


Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Jason Dady, iron Chef Gauntlet

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hong Kong Waffles Hit the Northside Read More

  2. Hanzo, New Japanese-inspired Gastropub, Opens on Broadway this Week Read More

  3. Jugo Juicery Opened a Second Location off Main Read More

  4. We Have a Date for Perry's #FlashbackFriday Pork Chop Event Read More

  5. Order Freebie Chick-fil-A from Favor Right to Your Door Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...