Jugo Juicery Opened a Second Location off Main

You won't have to hoof it to Wurzbach for one of Jugo Juicery's
namesake drinks. The yoga/massage studio/açaí bowl joint owned by Savannah Wilkins has opened a satellite location on Main Ave.
The new shop brings a menu of pitaya and açaí bowls, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee (yes, even bulletproof coffee), latte and tea, along with an array of super foods including chia seeds, flaxseed, cacao nibs, goji berries, wheat grass, hemp seeds, turmeric, bee pollen and matcha.
According to marketing manager Chris Hinojosa, the new location, which opened this past Saturday, looks to cater to downtowners, hospital employees and students. As opposed to the Wurzbach location which turns one next month, the new spot ditches the yoga and massage for bigger seating space. The space is lined with glass walls on the left, a utilitarian banquet on the left, white walls, oodles of succulents and a Insta-ready neon that reads "Do You Even Jugo?"
Jugo Juicery on North Main is open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
1621 N. Main Ave., (210) 267-1241.