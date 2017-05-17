Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Stroll (and Nibble) Your Way Through Central Market's Taste of the South
By Monica Simmons
on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 4:51 PM
As a companion to their ongoing celebration in May, Central Market will host a "Taste the South" stroll, which might be our favorite part of the whole shindig.
On this self-guided stroll through aisles of southern comfort on May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. — samples of cheese, ice cream, skincare products, beverage-of-the-South sweet tea, and grass-fed yogurt. Samples will be representing the best from the Carolinas, Mississippi, and Alabama.
There will also recipes and demonstrations offered for those looking to elevate their Southern peach chops.
4821 Broadway, (210) 368-8600.
