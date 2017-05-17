Stroll (and Nibble) Your Way Through Central Market's Taste of the South

click to enlarge Flickr/ConnieMa

As a companion to their ongoing celebration in May, Central Market will host a "Taste the South" stroll, which might be our favorite part of the whole shindig.On this self-guided stroll through aisles of southern comfort on May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. — samples of cheese, ice cream, skincare products, beverage-of-the-South sweet tea, and grass-fed yogurt. Samples will be representing the best from the Carolinas, Mississippi, and Alabama.There will also recipes and demonstrations offered for those looking to elevate their Southern peach chops.