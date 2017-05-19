Airstreams and Horse Trailers are the Latest in Mobile Bartending

click to enlarge

It’s 2017 and most weekends in SA are party-filled. And one of the latest trends in bartending comes by way of rehabbed Airstreams and yes, even a horse trailer. Though you’ll most likely find these bars-on-wheels used in summer weddings, chances are good you’ll find them popping up at local events. Or if you’re feeling extra and want to throw a legendary party, now you’ll know who to call.

La Antigua Rolling Bar



Meet your bartender // Harol Avila

Where to find it // After a six-month build-out that included custom storage, a leather-filled lounge, and portable handsink, Avila unleashed the 1964 Airstream trailer. Though the business focuses on weddings and corporate events, the trailer can also occasionally be found at Hawx Burger Bar, 1221 Broadway, and Fralo’s.

Avila, who founded Sierra Vieja Tequila in 2011 (and has been distributing the blanco, anejo and reposado in the U.S. since 2014), says he started La Antingua Rolling Bar as a tasting room for his Magdalena, Jalisco-produced tequila. Drinks often include aguas frescas and non-alcoholic rusas (an uber refreshing combination of lime, grapefruit, orange, and Squirt) that can be combined with Sierra Vieja samples. The bar on wheels gets around those pesky TABC rules by offering free samples instead of selling the tequilas. For weddings and corporate events, all of the alcohol must be purchased by the party-throwers.

Rates // $1,500 includes One TABC certified bartender; disposables cups, straws, napkins and mixes for 150 guests; up to 4 hours of open bar; setup and cleanup of La Antigua Rolling Bar

Visit laantiguabar.com for details and availability.

The Pour Horse



Meet your bartender // Tassie Grantham

Where to find it // As owner of Sass Tass Event Bartending, Grantham woke up one morning last October with one goal in mind — buying her own horse trailer. She wanted a way to stand out from the caravans, such as La Antigua and Austin’s Cosmo Camper (or CC for short), that have been popping up in wedding venues. “It hit me. We’re in Texas. People don’t’ care about hippie vans, they want horse trailers,” Grantham says.

By the time her husband came home from work that evening, Grantham was the proud owner of a 1975 King Horse trailer. She didn’t even own a truck at the time.

After a few would-be contractors dropped the ball on the job, Grantham and her stepfather finished out the build to include a refrigerator, custom shelving and a 71-inch red oak bar top, and the foal was ready for a few runs. At just 10 by 10 feet, The Pour Horse does take some getting used to. “Going forward is super easy, but trying to reverse this thing is another story,” Grantham laughed.

The truck is easy enough to customize. During the first few weddings this April, the Pour Horse was decked out in signature florals and signs provided by the wedding party. It serves as a vintage focal point for photos complete with horse bites and dents. She keeps the drinks seasonal — cherry limeades, palomas and whiskey gingers graced recent menus — but signature cocktails are available during planning.

Rates // Prices vary by number of guests ($1,180 for up to 100 guests, $1,796 for up to 300). A 4-hour minimum is required and includes Grantham (she’s the only one driving the Pour Horse currently), bartending tools, travel up to 50 miles, menu planning, ice, garnishes, mixes, disposable cups and straws, set up, tear down and a gas generator.

Visit thepourhorse.com for more details and availability.