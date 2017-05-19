Music, Art and Boba Tea Combine at Sound Bites Food Truck

click to enlarge
Today marks the grand opening for Sound Bites
, a new food truck that's serving up bubble tea and gua boa (Chinese steamed buns).
Truck owner Ian Stavis and chef Jeremy Carolino (formerly of Hop & Vine and Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery) joined forces to serve up a menu of fluffy buns, ponzu noodles, fried rice, vegetable egg rolls and furikake rice. The buns (two for $6 or three for $8) are filled with choice of proteins: bulgogi, chasu pork, al pastor, teriyaki chicken, barbacoa, and peppercorn tofu.
Bubble tea ($5 for 16 ounces) is available in honeydew, coconut, taro, Thai tea, black tea, lavender, mocha, green tea, mango, lychee, passion fruit, avocado, watermelon and pineapple. The menu will get a melodious update as Stavis is asking local bands to blend flavors into new combinations (for instance, the Junkie Swirly Tongue is a combination of passionfruit, pineapple and watermelon made by Junkie; Orsinger's drink, "The Orsinger" combines coconut and mocha). Bands who's drink sells the most over the course of a month will win $3,500 worth of time in a recording studio as provided by San Antonio Sound Garden.
Similarly, local artists will be asked to draw artwork for Sound Bites cups, with the winner of that being printed on the cups for the following month. The local art extends onto the truck itself with Tiny Narwhal's Michelle Claire tackling the mobile kitchen's funky exterior.
Tonight's grand opening will feature music by The Good & Quiet, Orsinger, True Indigo and Booty Feet vs. Junkie. The party runs 7 p.m. to midnight with art vendors, steamed buns, boba and tunes.