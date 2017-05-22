2 SA Joints Make Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue in Texas List

click to enlarge
Four years after publishing the first Top 50 barbecue list after hiring its first barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly
has released its newest ranking.
Snow's in Lexington reached the No. 1 spot, with Franklin falling to No. 2. In San Antonio, Texas Monthly
staff held on to their love of The Granary 'Cue & Brew
opened by brothers Tim and Alex Rattray, but awarded a Top 50 spot to relative newcomer 2M Smokehouse & Catering
. The tiny shop located off S. W.W. White is owned by pitmaster Esaul Ramos and best friend Joe Melig, and has gained fans statewide for their "barbecue con ganas" that blends barbecue favorites with Mexican flavors (try the serrano and Oaxaca cheese sausage).
Notably not on the list is Two Bros. BBQ Market, which made the cut in 2013.
Find a full list of barbecue joints that made 2017's ranking here.