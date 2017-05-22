Email
Monday, May 22, 2017

2 SA Joints Make Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue in Texas List

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Four years after publishing the first Top 50 barbecue list after hiring its first barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly has released its newest ranking.

Snow's in Lexington reached the No. 1 spot, with Franklin falling to No. 2. In San Antonio, Texas Monthly staff held on to their love of The Granary 'Cue & Brew opened by brothers Tim and Alex Rattray, but awarded a Top 50 spot to relative newcomer 2M Smokehouse & Catering. The tiny shop located off S. W.W. White is owned by pitmaster Esaul Ramos and best friend Joe Melig, and has gained fans statewide for their "barbecue con ganas" that blends barbecue favorites with Mexican flavors (try the serrano and Oaxaca cheese sausage).

Notably not on the list is Two Bros. BBQ Market, which made the cut in 2013.

Find a full list of barbecue joints that made 2017's ranking here.


