Monday, May 22, 2017
We Know Who's Moving Into The Fairview's Former Home
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:21 AM
After launching SA's first donut trailer in November, The Art of Donut
is getting ready to open a brick-and-mortar location inside the space formerly held by The Fairview.
Owned by girlfriend-boyfriend team Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja, The Art of Donut gained plenty of followers with their fun and playful flavors. For this weekend's Culinaria festival, the pair brought back the popular winter flavor mirrored after Carajillo cocktails. The menu changes seasonally, and also includes a whole sleeve of latte creations.
At the shop, which they're hoping to remodel, Aguirre and Aja said they will add sandwiches to the mix using the donuts as base. The couple is shooting for a mid-July opening. Find The Art of Donut at The Point Park & Eats (24188 Boerne Stage Road) through the end of May to get your donut fix.
3428 N. St. Mary's St.
Tags: donuts in san antonio, the art of donut, fairview, Image