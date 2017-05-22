Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

We Know Who's Moving Into The Fairview's Former Home

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:21 AM

FACEBOOK/THE ART OF DONUT

After launching SA's first donut trailer in November, The Art of Donut is getting ready to open a brick-and-mortar location inside the space formerly held by The Fairview.

Owned by girlfriend-boyfriend team Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja, The Art of Donut gained plenty of followers with their fun and playful flavors. For this weekend's Culinaria festival, the pair brought back the popular winter flavor mirrored after Carajillo cocktails. The menu changes seasonally, and also includes a whole sleeve of latte creations.

At the shop, which they're hoping to remodel, Aguirre and Aja said they will add sandwiches to the mix using the donuts as base. The couple is shooting for a mid-July opening. Find The Art of Donut at The Point Park & Eats (24188 Boerne Stage Road) through the end of May to get your donut fix.

3428 N. St. Mary's St.


Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 2 SA Joints Make Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue in Texas List Read More

  2. Hong Kong Waffles Hit the Northside Read More

  3. Airstreams and Horse Trailers are the Latest in Mobile Bartending Read More

  4. Flashes of Creativity Help Round Out Chisme Read More

  5. Hanzo, New Japanese-inspired Gastropub, Opens on Broadway this Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...