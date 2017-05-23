Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Saint City Supper Club Is Hosting a Tiki Social
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 3:03 PM
Launched this March, Saint City Supper Club
is ditching the seated dinner for their June event to host a tiki social.
The supper club, managed by Joel Rivas, will be limited to 50 attendees with food by chef Robbie Nowlin (Boudros, Zinc Bistro & Wine Bar), who will roast suckling pigs. On the cocktail front, Ben Cardenas of 1919 will craft a menu of four tiki classics and new cocktails.
Tickets to the June 30 event are $40 per person and include food, cocktails, and unlimited Topo Chico.
Get your tickets by signing up for Saint City Supper Club's email list at saintcitysc.com.
