Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Saint City Supper Club Is Hosting a Tiki Social

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/JPALINSAD360

Launched this March, Saint City Supper Club is ditching the seated dinner for their June event to host a tiki social.

The supper club, managed by Joel Rivas, will be limited to 50 attendees with food by chef Robbie Nowlin (Boudros, Zinc Bistro & Wine Bar), who will roast suckling pigs. On the cocktail front, Ben Cardenas of 1919 will craft a menu of four tiki classics and new cocktails.

Tickets to the June 30 event are $40 per person and include food, cocktails, and unlimited Topo Chico.

Get your tickets by signing up for Saint City Supper Club's email list at saintcitysc.com.


