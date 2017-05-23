The Cookhouse Is Hosting Its First-Ever Crawfish Boil

If you've missed the spicy Where Y'at food truck flavors, chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his staff at The Cookhouse will score points this weekend. The New Orleans-inspired kitchen will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.For $30, all the mudbugs and fixings you can eat will be yours. Wash it all down with beer from Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, which will be on hand for giveaways and more.