Tuesday, May 23, 2017
The Cookhouse Is Hosting Its First-Ever Crawfish Boil
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 5:12 PM
If you've missed the spicy Where Y'at food truck flavors, chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his staff at The Cookhouse will score points this weekend. The New Orleans-inspired kitchen will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For $30, all the mudbugs and fixings you can eat will be yours. Wash it all down with beer from Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, which will be on hand for giveaways and more.
720 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210) 320-8211.
