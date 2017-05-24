Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Chisme Marries Pancakes and Mariachi in Holy Brunchimony
By Monica Simmons
on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 3:01 PM
What could be a better salve for your Friday night hangover than Chisme's
tres leches pancakes and harmonious mariachi? Nothing. Except maybe, if you dowsed it in their restorative St. Mary's Sangria. Chisme, opened by the Empty Stomach Restaurant Group that's also behind Hot Joy and Barbaro, is now serving up this winning combination every Saturday.
Brunch starts at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, but the band only serenades brunchers on Saturday mornings at noon.
2403 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 530-4236.
