Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Chisme Marries Pancakes and Mariachi in Holy Brunchimony

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 3:01 PM

click image Tres Leche Pancakes at Chisme - CHISME VIA FACEBOOK

What could be a better salve for your Friday night hangover than Chisme's tres leches pancakes and harmonious mariachi? Nothing. Except maybe, if you dowsed it in their restorative St. Mary's Sangria. Chisme, opened by the Empty Stomach Restaurant Group that's also behind Hot Joy and Barbaro, is now serving up this winning combination every Saturday.

Brunch starts at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, but the band only serenades brunchers on Saturday mornings at noon.

2403 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 530-4236.




Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sit Down For This: Estate Coffee Is Making Popfogatos Read More

  2. The Cookhouse Is Hosting Its First-Ever Crawfish Boil Read More

  3. Trademark Woes Aside, Weathered Souls is Gaining Ground Read More

  4. 2 SA Joints Make Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue in Texas List Read More

  5. Nebraska's Scooter's Coffee Is Coming to SA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...