Drink Beer, Raise Funds for Military Scholarships

Through May 29 (Memorial Day), your purchase of Budweiser's camouflage or America beer will help San Antonio military students. Each year, the brand's local distributor, Silver Eagle, partners with Folds of Honor
to raise scholarship funds for families of U.S. military disabled or killed in service.
This year, two area high schoolers were awarded scholarships. On Saturday May 20, Marcus Greydanus, a graduating senior who will attend Texas A&M this fall, and Raquel Castro, a junior, each received the $5,000 award.
For every can or bottle purchase of Budweiser's limited edition camouflage or America packaging sold, the beer company will donate 1 cent to the cause. You have until Memorial Day to make good out of your beer consumption.
Courtesy of Silver Eagle Distributor
Raquel Castro (left) and Marcus Greydanus (second from right) each receive $5,000 awards