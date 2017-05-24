Email
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Nebraska's Scooter's Coffee Is Coming to SA

Coffee lovers will have another way to get their fix of caffeine this summer with the opening of Scooter's Coffee off Blanco Road. Franchisee Catherine Gerch, who also owns a location in Boerne, is hoping the drive-thru/walk-up store will open in mid-June.

The first Scooter's Coffee was opened in 1998 by co-founders Don and Linda Eckles. Since then, the Bellevue, Nebraska-based franchise has grown to include 155 locations in the U.S. with 40 more hoping to open by the end of 2017. Scooter's is known for its signature smily face stickers and Caramelicious drink, described as "espresso ... fused with rich, velvety caramel sauce and hot, texturized milk ... then topped with fluffy whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce."

The San Antonio location will hire 10 or so employees.

12050 Blanco Road, scooterscoffee.com.


