Sit Down For This: Estate Coffee Is Making Popfogatos

Paletas in cocktails has been a thing for a minute, but the guys at Estate Coffee Co.
are turning to the Italian affogatos for inspiration these days.
Available now through the foreseeable hot summer days, Estate is offering popfogatos, a double espresso meets paleta combo similar to the Italian dessert that uses ice cream instead of popscicles.
"There's no way we can do ice cream because we have no room for freezers, but paletas were a natural fit," owner Brian LaBarbera said. The popfogato isn't entirely new, coffee shops out of Louisville, Kentucky and Opelika, Alabama have been known to offer the cool treat as early as June of 2016.
Chocolate, vanilla and horchata are the only flavors available at this time, but Estate is open to other requests from customers. At $4 the popfogato comes in a slightly larger cortado glass with your choice of paleta.
1320 E. Houston St., (210) 667-4347.