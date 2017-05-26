Friday, May 26, 2017
Attaboy's Back and You Need to Meet The Hot Boy
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 1:08 PM
We spent several months without the house-made burger goodness after a fire put Cullum's Attaboy
out of commission in early February. The wait is now over.
The food truck owned by Chris Cullum (Cullum's Attagirl, Attaboy, Tucker's Kozy Korner) is back on the road and at its usually location in front of Paper Tiger on the St. Mary's Strip. The rehab of the '77 Airstream has been cranking out seriously delicious burgers since 2011, when gourmet food trucks first hit the scene in SA.
As a wink to the fire that set the burger truck back, Cullum and co. have created the Hot Boy with charred scallions, cheddar and topped with spicy homemade chili.
Find Cullum's Attaboy at 2410 N. St. Mary's St. from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
