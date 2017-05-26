Email
Friday, May 26, 2017

Attaboy's Back and You Need to Meet The Hot Boy

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge MAURICIO GUDIÑO
  • Mauricio Gudiño


We spent several months without the house-made burger goodness after a fire put Cullum's Attaboy out of commission in early February. The wait is now over.

The food truck owned by Chris Cullum (Cullum's Attagirl, Attaboy, Tucker's Kozy Korner) is back on the road and at its usually location in front of Paper Tiger on the St. Mary's Strip. The rehab of the '77 Airstream has been cranking out seriously delicious burgers since 2011, when gourmet food trucks first hit the scene in SA.

As a wink to the fire that set the burger truck back, Cullum and co. have created the Hot Boy with charred scallions, cheddar and topped with spicy homemade chili.

Find Cullum's Attaboy at 2410 N. St. Mary's St. from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.


