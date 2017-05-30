Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

First Impressions: Follow Your Nose to Hanzo, SA's Newest Izakaya

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Hanzo's dumplings - JACQUELINE FIERRO/GIANT NOISE
  • Jacqueline Fierro/Giant Noise
  • Hanzo's dumplings

Izakayas are pretty much ubiquitous in Japan. These casual, pub-like hangouts for drinking, dining and after-work socializing are announced by red lanterns called akachochin — and often by the smells of grilling yakitori.

You’ll have to follow your nose to Hanzo, the latest outpost in serial bar-builder Steve Mahoney’s expanding empire; as is often the case with craft-bar entrepreneurs, there’s no signage — at least for now. No red lanterns, either.
That is unless you count the sea urchin-like fixtures adorning some walls of this sleekly turned-out tavern. It’s both more colorful (consider the “scales” opposite the bar) than most Mahoney operations — and more thematically focused. And that focus snaps into special sharpness with the drinks menu created by crazy-creative cocktailian, Nick Kenna, a veteran of Dorcol Distilling Company and George’s Keep, among others. Brush up on your Asian-themed movie references (Kill Bill, for example).

For now, all drinks are served in a restrained martini glass and highlights include the Thrilla in Vanilla with Japanese whiskey and vanilla-infused sweet vermouth (not to worry — the vanilla is geisha-demure); Southern Root with tequila, mezcal, carrot, ginger yuzu and citrus (both pretty and potent); Miso Hungry (sake, shochu, miso syrup and more — just umami’d enough); Matcha Matcha Man (Kinsman Rakia and gin with matcha powder, orgeat and chocolate bitters); and the challenging but must-try The Bride with turmeric-infused vodka, sake, orgeat and habanero tincture.

At a classic izakaya, the food and the drink are given equal emphasis, and on that basis, Hanzo’s five-item “tiny meal” menu is still a work in progress. There’s apparently an extremely fancy frying device, which accounts for items such as the salty lotus root chips with an edamame/wasabi-based dip, squid rings dredged in potato starch and served with a kewpie mayo, and pork gyoza on a bed of dipping sauce-drenched cabbage. When bar action is slow, you can watch ‘tenders fashioning cubes and spheres out of large chunks of ice. When chef Justin Richardson, formerly of Brigid/Francis Bogside, has time on his hands he’s apparently working on more ambitious food offerings. Think hamachi collar and an appealing “cone” capped with an avocado scoop — also fried. Some more conventional sushi rolls are contemplated. But there’s apparently no grill, so sizzling yakitori won’t be a sensory clue. Regardless, mata kimasu: I will come back.

Hanzo is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

7701 Broadway, Suite 124, (210) 826-1488.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Hanzo, izakaya

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Keep Your Cool with These Must-have Treats Read More

  2. Where to Cool Down this Summer with a Cocktail Read More

  3. Tackle These Hill Country Brewery Taprooms this Summer Read More

  4. Here's What The Line Looks Like To Get into 2M Smokehouse & Catering Read More

  5. Attaboy's Back and You Need to Meet The Hot Boy Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...