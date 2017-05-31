Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Honeysuckle's Savory Sister Pop-Up, Sage, Kicks Off Thursday
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM
click to enlarge
The Brooklynite
will be the summer host of Sage, Honeysuckle Teatime's
new savory pop-up concept. Sara Hinojosa and her team will be serving up snacks at the cocktail bar from 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday through Thursday this summer.
The menu will include a series of $6 bites including pepperoni biscuits with ricotta, and pea hummus with crisps; $4 sides of herbed mashed potatoes, daily roasted veggies and lemon dill orzo; and $8 meatballs and sauce to pick and choose from including mushroom, beef or sage sausage balls with choice of pesto, marinara or brown butter gravy.
Sage will also include a rotating variety of ice cream donut sandwiches.
516 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 444-0707.
Tags: brooklynite, honeysuckle tea time, sage, pop-ups in san antonio, Image