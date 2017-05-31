Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Zedric's Fit With Flavor Brings Healthy Meals to the Quarry
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 11:17 AM
click to enlarge
The Quarry Crossing gained a local business this week with the opening of a second Zedric's Fit With Flavor
, a healthy prepared meals concept first launched in 2011. The store replaces My Fit Foods, which abruptly closed all its stores in February 2017.
Owned by chef Zach Lutton, Zedric's is known for its prepackaged diet-specific and diet-friendly meals. The menu will be identical to the Colonnade location off Wurzbach Road with shoppers being able to order in advance or just grab and go from the wall of coolers. Lutton, a gradate of the Culinary Institute of America-Hyde Park, says the stores carry between 80 and 90 menu items to choose from.
The new shop sits at 2,100 square feet and includes plenty of cooler real estate along with extra microwaves and plenty of seating. The Quarry Crossing location will open 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.
7322 Jones Maltsberger, Suite 218, (210) 455-0477.
Tags: zedric's, quarry crossing, my fit foods, Image