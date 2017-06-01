Kung Fu Kitchen Is Officially Open on South Flores

click to enlarge
Flatbreads, burgers and Chinese fare are all sharing the menu at Kung Fu Kitchen
, the latest concept by the team behind Smoke The Restaurant and Ash, which has been in a soft opening phase since last week.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant features a large wrap-around patio and bar, with approximately 80 of the 140 seats available outdoors. Owner Adrian Martinez, who first opened the late China Garden in Southtown, says he signed the lease for the space in late 2015 and has been hands-on with the entire process down to the menu, that he and Eric Lopez have crafted and liken to neighborhood version of Kona Grill.
The 60-plus item menu includes appetizers, burgers, dim sum, flat breads, soups, shareable sides, noodles and rice and Kung Fu classics (think lemon chicken, sweet and sour, shrimp stir-fry, etc.). Lunch specials include lunch-sized entrees (lemon chicken, sweet and sour chicken, beef and broccoli, shrimp stir-fry), steam or fried rice, and a choice of egg roll, spring roll or cheese rangoon, and are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for $7.99.
"We are cooking with banging sauces and recognizable flavors that we are grew up with," Martinez said. "We wanted to have a variety of food so people can experience different things over the course of several days."
The happy hour includes $1-off beer specials, $2-off cocktails, $2-off appetizers, $3-off flatbreads and $1-off house wines from 3 to 7 p.m. daily and all day Sunday. Kung Fu Kitchen is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
1010 S. Flores St., (210) 267-9277.