Longtime Coffee Roaster Opens Retail Shop and Espresso Bar

Susan Jaime is making herself and her coffee beans a lot more accessible to coffee lovers in San Antonio. The master roaster from Guadalajara, Mexico who first launched Ferra Coffee Roasters
in 2010 in Boerne has moved the production facility within the confines of Loop 1604.
The new roasting facility, which shares a production space with Weathered Souls Brewing Co., has doubled as a retail shop and espresso bar since mid-May, with the announcement of the shop's opening coming earlier this afternoon via press release. The shop will open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with grab-and-go espressos, cappuccinos, lattes and Americanos and a selection of pastries from Bakery Lorraine. No seating is available in the shop for now.
"We had an opportunity to have a new facility that's more central to people," Jaime said. "They'll be able to have a first look at what we do, when we're Q grading or cupping."
Ferra, which is carried at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort, Driscoll Hotel, Travaasa in Austin, NAO, Botika and El Naranjo, will carry its full menu of five blends with eight different origins. Jaime says retail shoppers will get a first taste of exclusive beans coming out of the Galapagos and Haiti.
The shop will also offer cupping classes for the public, with Jaime helping drinkers identify flavor profiles and roasting techniques. The first two-hour classes will take place June 24 with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Classes are limited to 15 participants and the $65 fee includes a pound of coffee beans. Reservations are available by calling (210) 245-7900 or online at ferracoffeeus.com
606 Embassy Oak, Suite 350.