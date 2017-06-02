Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 2, 2017

Alchemy Kombucha and Culture Will Close this June

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 7:03 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/ALCHEMY KOMBUCHA AND CULTURE

After almost three years in business, San Antonio's first kombucha-driven restaurant and bar will close this June 11. In a press release sent late Thursday evening, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture owners Kevin Rayhons and Tim Trofimenkov announced they'll be closing Alchemy to focus on the growing Element Kombucha.

The restaurant opened in April of 2015 with fizzy kombucha-topped cocktails and a veggie-forward menu replete with produce and proteins from area farms. Alchemy will continue to service through it's closing date with the following hours: 5-11 p.m. Wednesdays/Thursdays, 5-midnight Fridays/Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch until June 11.

The focus on Element Kombucha will help Rayhons and Trofimenkov as they expand that brand. Find Element Kombucha at regional bars, restaurants and select H-E-Bs.

1123 S. Flores St., (210) 320-1168.


Tags: ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kung Fu Kitchen Is Officially Open on South Flores Read More

  2. Attaboy's Back and You Need to Meet The Hot Boy Read More

  3. Party with a Purpose: Paper Tiger Is Offering Free Rides to Early Voting Location Read More

  4. First Impressions: Follow Your Nose to Hanzo, SA's Newest Izakaya Read More

  5. 2 SA Joints Make Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue in Texas List Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...