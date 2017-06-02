Friday, June 2, 2017
Alchemy Kombucha and Culture Will Close this June
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 7:03 AM
After almost three years in business, San Antonio's first kombucha-driven restaurant and bar will close this June 11. In a press release sent late Thursday evening, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture
owners Kevin Rayhons and Tim Trofimenkov announced they'll be closing Alchemy to focus on the growing Element Kombucha.
The restaurant opened in April of 2015 with fizzy kombucha-topped cocktails and a veggie-forward menu replete with produce and proteins from area farms. Alchemy will continue to service through it's closing date with the following hours: 5-11 p.m. Wednesdays/Thursdays, 5-midnight Fridays/Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch until June 11.
The focus on Element Kombucha will help Rayhons and Trofimenkov as they expand that brand. Find Element Kombucha at regional bars, restaurants and select H-E-Bs.
1123 S. Flores St., (210) 320-1168.
