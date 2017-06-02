Email
Friday, June 2, 2017

Party with a Purpose: Paper Tiger Is Offering Free Rides to Early Voting Location

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 7:12 AM

click to enlarge 18486092_755089924661130_8529457318064930882_n_1_.jpg
In an effort to tackle widespread apathy among San Antonio voters under 65, Paper Tiger is shuttling voters to a nearby early voting location for the San Antonio mayoral runoff election between incumbent Ivy Taylor and District 8 councilman Ron Nirenberg. Six City Council races (for seats in Districts 1, 2, 6, 8, 9 and 10) also on the ballot.

Shuttle service will begin at 3 p.m. today when the bar opens and goes until 6 p.m. when early voting ends. A guest speaker will stop by at 3:45 p.m. to rally the troops. Afterwards, voters will have a chance to hear local bands Yoshimoto, Usuguraidesu, Eye of the Day, and The Texases through midnight. Admission is free, getting in the van is free, voting is free — you get the idea.

2410 N. St. Mary's St.


