Friday, June 2, 2017
Party with a Purpose: Paper Tiger Is Offering Free Rides to Early Voting Location
Posted
By Isaiah Mitchell
on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 7:12 AM
click to enlarge
In an effort to tackle widespread apathy among San Antonio voters under 65, Paper Tiger
is shuttling voters to a nearby early voting location for the San Antonio mayoral runoff election between incumbent Ivy Taylor and District 8 councilman Ron Nirenberg. Six City Council races (for seats in Districts 1, 2, 6, 8, 9 and 10) also on the ballot.
Shuttle service will begin at 3 p.m. today when the bar opens and goes until 6 p.m. when early voting ends. A guest speaker will stop by at 3:45 p.m. to rally the troops. Afterwards, voters will have a chance to hear local bands Yoshimoto, Usuguraidesu, Eye of the Day, and The Texases through midnight. Admission is free, getting in the van is free, voting is free — you get the idea.
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Tags: get in the van, paper tiger, Image