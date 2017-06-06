May Restaurant Openings and Closings

click to enlarge
Mauricio Gudiño, Dan Payton, Jessica Elizarraras. Composite by Sarah Flood-Baumann
Cullum's Attaboy, Zedric's and Bubble Waffle Bar
April showers brought May restaurant openings. Here's a quick look at what joined the culinary scene last month.
Jugo Juicery & Cafe
opened a second location off Main with a large, airy space and a menu of pitaya and açaí bowls, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee (yes, even bulletproof coffee), latte and tea, along with an array of super foods including chia seeds, flaxseed, cacao nibs, goji berries, wheat grass, hemp seeds, turmeric, bee pollen and matcha. 1621 N. Main Ave., (210) 267-1241.
Slim Chickens
opened in Helotes "life changing chicken" available as tenders, or in salads and wraps, and a supporting cast of sides including fried okra, fried pickles, fried mushrooms, and seasonal mason jar desserts. The chain was first opened in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003. 12530 Bandera Road, (210) 455-7389.
Bubble Waffle Bar
added more Hong Kong waffles to the city with a menu of sweet waffle cones available in vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, matcha and purple yam, waffle sundaes, waffle tacos (with three scoops and fixin'-infused waffle batter), and waffle sticks drizzled with flavored syrups. 7755 Eckhert Road, (210) 425-9813.
Hanzo,
the latest concept by Steve Mahoney, opened in Lincoln Heights with Asian-inspired cocktails and Japanese cuisine such as lotus root chips with wasabi, edamame and avocado puree, Hamachi sashimi, house made pork dumplings and gyoza sauce. 77o1 Broadway, Suite 124, (210) 826-1488.
Sound Bites
food truck held a grand opening May 19 and kicked off two music and art-related contests. The menu includes fluffy buns, ponzu noodles, fried rice, vegetable egg rolls and furikake rice. The buns (two for $6 or three for $8) are filled with choice of proteins: bulgogi, chashu pork, al pastor, teriyaki chicken, barbacoa, and peppercorn tofu. 5431 Grissom Road, (210) 455-8568.
Zedric's Fit With Flavor
opened a second location at the Quarry Crossing with more coolers, more seating and more than 80 dishes to choose from. 7322 Jones Maltsberger, Suite 218, (210) 455-0477.
Cullum's Attaboy
washed up on shore with more burgers after a small fire put the 40-year-old Airstream out of commission. The beloved burger food truck is back in action outside of Paper Tiger with a new heat-centric burger dubbed The Hot Boy. 2410 N. St. Mary's St.