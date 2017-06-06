Email
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Where to Drink During Negroni Week

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

click to enlarge ERIN WINCH/DRINKING IN SA


The second week of June marks the beginning of Negroni Week once again. The cocktail that the week is named after is simple, delicious and refreshing. It involves taking equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, stirring them together, straining and viola! The program, which started in 2013, is sponsored by Campari, and helps raise money for different charities around the world. When the idea first came to fruition, Negroni Week only had one hundred participating bars, it has now expanded to over 6,000 venues around the world.

The idea behind the week is simple. Every bar submits to be involved in the event by choosing a charity to donate their proceeds to. Participating bars then create a menu featuring the Negroni, or a variation, the customer orders the cocktail and proceeds go to charity. It’s so simple, and you can feel like a good person while ordering a drink.

This year that are a copious amount of San Antonio bars participating in the charity week. I’ve listed them, the charity they are donating to, and the Negroni options they are offering below. Make sure you follow my instagram for drink pictures as I visit, and check back for a Negroni Week recap on the blog later this month.

Paramour Bar: No Kid Hungry
Classic
Variations

Bexar Pub: Paws
Frozen Negroni: Campari, gin, vermouth, lemon

La Roca Cantina: Maritime Foundation
Classic Negroni
Variation

Frank: Autism Speaks
Negroni

Lowcountry: Food Bank
Negroni
Summer Negroni: Capertif, Lillet Blanc, Seercucker Gin

Barbaro: Muttville
Negroni
Spagliato: Campari, Vermouth, Cava
Follow Your Bliss: Strawberry aquavit, Lillet Blanc, Campari
Pancho’s Orange Tree: mezcal, Campari, manderine, chartreuse

Piatti: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni Sour: Campari , Bombay Gin, Punt e Mes, Lemon
Luminoso: Campari, Amour di Amanti Prosecco, Grapefruit
Boulevardier: Campari, Bourbon, Vermouth, Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Fast Eddie’s: United Cerebral Palsy
Texas Negronio, featuring William Talus Gold and Campari

Edison Experiment: Autism Speaks
Classic Negroni and variations

Eilan Hotel and Spa: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Boulevardier
Sbaglito

Bar 1919: USBG Charity Foundation
Negroni

Juniper Tar: Susan G. Komen Foundation
Classic Negroni
Gasconi Negroni (house special)
Pisconi (Pisco Negroni)

Oasis: Trigger’s Toys
Boulvadier

Cover 3: Trigger’s Toys
Classic Negroni & variations

The Squeezebox: Trigger’s Toys
Classic Negroni

TBA: Paws
Negroni
Negroni variation

Picks: Autism Speaks
Oxaca Negroni

The Reservoir: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

The Well: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

Liberty Bar: Art of Elysium
Calvadoni: Calvados, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Sparkling wine
Papi Chulo: Mezcal, Campari, Punt e Mes, Cuvee Coffee, Tia Maria, Patron XO
Don Camillo: Havana Club Anejo Classico, Martini & Rossi Rosato, Campari

The Brooklynite: Muttville
Negroni Variations

Jazz, TX: James Beard Foundation
Classic Negroni

Soho Wine & Martini Bar: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

La Cantera Resort: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

Haunt: Paws
Negroni

Esquire Tavern: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

Marriot Riverwalk: Autism Peaks
Negroni

Biga on the Banks: No Kid Hungry
Classic Negorni

Pacific Moon: Trigger’s Toys
Nutter Butter Negroni
Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Seersucker Gin, creme de cacao, walnut bitters

Whiskey Cake: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni

Grayze on Grayson: No Kid Hungry
Two Negroni Variations
Frozen Negroni

Rumble: Muttville
Negroni
Negroni variations,
Frozen negroni

Supper: Paws
Classic Negroni,
2 Negroni Variation

Bar Du Mon Ami: Paws
Negroni
Delhi Negroni: Tanqueray Rangpur, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Sherry
09er Negroni Spritz: Seersucker Gin, Campari, Lillet Blanc, Sparkling Rose

Green Lantern: Maritime Foundation
Classic Negroni
Variation

The Last Word: Fischer House Foundation
Negroni

Sternewirth: Paws
Classic Negroni
2 Negroni variations

Erin Winch writes about boozin' in the Alamo City on her blog Drinking In SA. Follow her at @drinking.in.sa for more.


