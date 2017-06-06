Where to Drink During Negroni Week

click to enlarge
The second week of June marks the beginning of Negroni Week
once again. The cocktail that the week is named after is simple, delicious and refreshing. It involves taking equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, stirring them together, straining and viola! The program, which started in 2013, is sponsored by Campari, and helps raise money for different charities around the world. When the idea first came to fruition, Negroni Week only had one hundred participating bars, it has now expanded to over 6,000 venues around the world.
The idea behind the week is simple. Every bar submits to be involved in the event by choosing a charity to donate their proceeds to. Participating bars then create a menu featuring the Negroni, or a variation, the customer orders the cocktail and proceeds go to charity. It’s so simple, and you can feel like a good person while ordering a drink.
This year that are a copious amount of San Antonio bars participating in the charity week. I’ve listed them, the charity they are donating to, and the Negroni options they are offering below. Make sure you follow my instagram for drink pictures as I visit, and check back for a Negroni Week recap on the blog later this month.
Paramour Bar:
No Kid Hungry
Classic
Variations
Bexar Pub:
Paws
Frozen Negroni: Campari, gin, vermouth, lemon
La Roca Cantina:
Maritime Foundation
Classic Negroni
Variation
Frank:
Autism Speaks
Negroni
Lowcountry
: Food Bank
Negroni
Summer Negroni: Capertif, Lillet Blanc, Seercucker Gin
Barbaro:
Muttville
Negroni
Spagliato: Campari, Vermouth, Cava
Follow Your Bliss: Strawberry aquavit, Lillet Blanc, Campari
Pancho’s Orange Tree: mezcal, Campari, manderine, chartreuse
Piatti:
Trigger’s Toys
Negroni Sour: Campari , Bombay Gin, Punt e Mes, Lemon
Luminoso: Campari, Amour di Amanti Prosecco, Grapefruit
Boulevardier: Campari, Bourbon, Vermouth, Xocolatl Mole Bitters
Fast Eddie’s:
United Cerebral Palsy
Texas Negronio, featuring William Talus Gold and Campari
Edison Experiment:
Autism Speaks
Classic Negroni and variations
Eilan Hotel and Spa:
Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Boulevardier
Sbaglito
Bar 1919:
USBG Charity Foundation
Negroni
Juniper Tar:
Susan G. Komen Foundation
Classic Negroni
Gasconi Negroni (house special)
Pisconi (Pisco Negroni)
Oasis
: Trigger’s Toys
Boulvadier
Cover 3
: Trigger’s Toys
Classic Negroni & variations
The Squeezebox
: Trigger’s Toys
Classic Negroni
TBA
: Paws
Negroni
Negroni variation
Picks
: Autism Speaks
Oxaca Negroni
The Reservoir
: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
The Well
: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Liberty Bar
: Art of Elysium
Calvadoni: Calvados, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Sparkling wine
Papi Chulo: Mezcal, Campari, Punt e Mes, Cuvee Coffee, Tia Maria, Patron XO
Don Camillo: Havana Club Anejo Classico, Martini & Rossi Rosato, Campari
The Brooklynite:
Muttville
Negroni Variations
Jazz, TX
: James Beard Foundation
Classic Negroni
Soho Wine & Martini Bar
: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
La Cantera Resort:
Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Haunt:
Paws
Negroni
Esquire Tavern
: Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Marriot Riverwalk
: Autism Peaks
Negroni
Biga on the Banks:
No Kid Hungry
Classic Negorni
Pacific Moon:
Trigger’s Toys
Nutter Butter Negroni
Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Seersucker Gin, creme de cacao, walnut bitters
Whiskey Cake:
Trigger’s Toys
Negroni
Grayze on Grayson:
No Kid Hungry
Two Negroni Variations
Frozen Negroni
Rumble:
Muttville
Negroni
Negroni variations,
Frozen negroni
Supper:
Paws
Classic Negroni,
2 Negroni Variation
Bar Du Mon Ami:
Paws
Negroni
Delhi Negroni: Tanqueray Rangpur, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Sherry
09er Negroni Spritz: Seersucker Gin, Campari, Lillet Blanc, Sparkling Rose
Green Lantern: Maritime Foundation
Classic Negroni
Variation
The Last Word:
Fischer House Foundation
Negroni
Sternewirth:
Paws
Classic Negroni
2 Negroni variations
Erin Winch writes about boozin' in the Alamo City on her blog Drinking In SA. Follow her at @drinking.in.sa for more.