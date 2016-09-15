Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Shows to See this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Nick Long and Travis Hild of Lonely Horse - VIA FACEBOOK
  • Via Facebook
  • Nick Long and Travis Hild of Lonely Horse
Lonely Horse Tour Kickoff + EP Release at Sam's Burger Joint Friday, September 16

Lonely Horse has been resurrected. Last year the duo, made of locals Nick Long and Travis Hild, played a series of farewell shows after a contract dispute with their label. Now they're back at it again — to the relief of many — with the a new five-track EP, Death to Our Death, which they'll premiere at a tour kickoff this Friday at Sam’s Burger Joint. The new album celebrates and explores the band’s rebirth, taking a new musical direction with the same power that fans already know. As if new Lonely Horse isn't enough, the kickoff will also include Harvey McLaughlin & the BottomFeeders and Sarah Y Hermanos. 8:30pm, $10-$45, Sam’s Burger Joint Music Hall 330 E Grayson St.

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. We Fink U Freeky: Why Die Antwoord is the Answer Read More

  2. The Hurdy Gurdy Man: Donovan To Provide Intimate Tobin Performance Read More

  3. Boy in a Cuomo: San Antonio Musicians Unite to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of Weezer's "Pinkerton" Read More

  4. LaborFest "Postpones" Concert After Performers Don't Show Read More

  5. Sludge Heads The Melvins Ooze Into Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...