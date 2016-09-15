Shows to See this Weekend

Via Facebook

Nick Long and Travis Hild of Lonely Horse

Lonely Horse has been resurrected. Last year the duo, made of locals Nick Long and Travis Hild, played a series of farewell shows after a contract dispute with their label. Now they're back at it again — to the relief of many — with the a new five-track EP,which they'll premiere at a tour kickoff this Friday at Sam’s Burger Joint. The new album celebrates and explores the band’s rebirth, taking a new musical direction with the same power that fans already know. As if new Lonely Horse isn't enough, the kickoff will also include Harvey McLaughlin & the BottomFeeders and Sarah Y Hermanos.