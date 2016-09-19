Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

5 Shows to See this Week

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 8:30 AM

VIA FACEBOOK
  • via Facebook
Titus Andronicus, A Giant Dog
Tuesday, September 20

For a band named after the Shakespearean violent tragedy of revenge, Titus Andronicus is pretty fun to listen to. Maybe their music is an interpretation of the play itself, or maybe it’s just a bunch of dudes being an indie punk band. Their most recent release, The Most Lamentable Tragedy (appropriately named for either their band’s namesake or the subject matter of the album) is indie at its core — exploring elements of pop, punk and vulnerability throughout. The lyrics detail a journey through manic depression. Don’t be mistaken, this band is not sappy or sad. It’s aggressive and actually kind of upbeat. Think aggressive and accessible. If that’s not tragic or manic enough, Austin’s garage-rock band A Giant Dog is joining to bring the pop-rock. 7pm, $15 pre-sale, Paper Tiger 2410 N St Mary’s


Full text

1 2 3 4 5

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. LaborFest "Postpones" Concert After Performers Don't Show Read More

  2. The Highest Priest: Go See Texas Psych-Rock Luminary Roky Erickson at Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Shows to See this Weekend Read More

  4. Jazz’SALive 2016 Brings Jazz to Travis Park Read More

  5. Charting the New & Familiar: Duran Duran Hits SA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...