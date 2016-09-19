5 Shows to See this Week

via Facebook

For a band named after the Shakespearean violent tragedy of revenge, Titus Andronicus is pretty fun to listen to. Maybe their music is an interpretation of the play itself, or maybe it’s just a bunch of dudes being an indie punk band. Their most recent release,(appropriately named for either their band’s namesake or the subject matter of the album) is indie at its core — exploring elements of pop, punk and vulnerability throughout. The lyrics detail a journey through manic depression. Don’t be mistaken, this band is not sappy or sad. It’s aggressive and actually kind of upbeat. Think aggressive and accessible. If that’s not tragic or manic enough, Austin’s garage-rock band A Giant Dog is joining to bring the pop-rock.