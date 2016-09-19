Rock the Cause: Girls Rock Camp Benefit Friday at Bang Bang Bar

It's always special when people in the local music scene reach beyond themselves (and the perpetual grind) to do something good for the community at large. While so many local musical acts, venues, and promoters spend their days focused on what they can get out of San Antonio (and in some cases, when
they can get out of San Antonio), music folks who feel called to uplift the community should be praised for their sacrifices and for their social consciousness. Such is certainly the case with this Friday's benefit show at Bang Bang Bar
.
The show — which will feature the Chicana power-punk of Fea
, the apocalyptic cumbia of Grupo Frackaso
, the technically inventive and noisy post-punk of Yoshimoto
, and the sweet soul groove of beloved DJ J.J. Lopez — will benefit San Antonio Girls Rock Camp
through the $5 suggested donations collected upon entry, through the money raised by a series of sweet music-related raffles, and through the donations of material goods that will be also be accepted on this occasion. In terms of material items, SA Girls Rock Camp is looking for music equipment like instruments, guitar strings, straps, amps, power cords, drum sticks, and anything else that falls under the category of things musicians need.
Aside from being a badass evening of music, this benefit gives us a unique chance to contribute to the future of our city and our music scene by empowering young girls to pursue their musical ambitions and expand upon their interests and connections. Not only will your contributions potentially help shape the next generation of confident women in music (and potentially help balance the local scene, which is still dude-dominated), but they will assist SA Girls Rock Camp in providing much needed extra-curricular opportunities to under-served individuals in need of outlets for creativity and positive reinforcement. It is a widely-accepted fact in education that kids with a strong dedication to a particular extra-curricular activity tend to stay in school longer and do better while they're there.
The SA Girls Rock Camp, which is affiliated with a laudable national network called the Girls Rock Camp Alliance
, elaborates on its mission on its website:
San Antonio’s Girls Rock Camp is our city’s only musical camp providing a comradic, safe space for young ladies and trans-youth to grow their musical interests and build confidence to take with them in their future endeavors. Our program is a day camp for girls, genderfluid/non-binary, and trans youth ages 11-14. In one week, campers learn an instrument, form a band, write an original song, and play a show. Through mentorship and creative expression, we aim to give youth a safe space to try new things, gain leadership and collaboration skills, share their stories, and create positive social change in both our local communities and the world at large.
Camp curriculum is focused on the whole person, providing instruction/support in the history of women in rock, gender and diversity, body positivity, healthy relationship and communication skills, and DIY printmaking, as well as musical instrumentation.
Fea feat Grupo Frackaso, Yoshimoto, DJ J.J. Lopez
$5 (suggested donation), Fri, Sept 24, 9:00pm, Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, sarockcamp.org/events
.