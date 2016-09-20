Baroness Is Thrilled (and Lucky) to Be Alive

click to enlarge

It appears that thanks in large part to Paper Tiger's efforts, San Antonio is pulling in some impressive rock acts these days. But with sludge-metal band Baroness, we can consider ourselves doubly lucky. While on tour in England a few years back, the band’s tour bus – its driver blinded by heavy rain – plummeted off a bridge to a thirty foot drop, a nearly fatal blow. But Baroness has survived. Broken bones mended, front man and album cover artist, John Baizley, is back and leading the charge on tour behind a tremendous new album,The new songs employ the rhythmic power, shouted melodies and dueling guitar harmonies similar to the group’s earlier efforts, but incorporate the more soulful, alt-progressive component honed on the band’s previous double-album,and. Not only is this some of the band’s best song-crafting, Baroness is performing with a vigor and vitality perhaps unparalleled by any other point in its over-decade-long career.Only taking its breath with the occasional interlude of somber psychedelia, Baroness is a thundering power show, an exultant, soaring, fist-raising uplift of grit, beard and balls. And it is thrilled to be alive.