Young, Local Super-Group Baby Bangs Announces Debut Release

Courtesy
Baby Bangs brings the bubble punk. Left on drums: Dane Rousey. Right on guitar/vocals: Elena Lopez.
Ok, ok. Perhaps "super-group" is a bit much, considering there are only two people in Baby Bangs
(super-duo?), and both of them are, no doubt, too young to have endeared themselves to all of our readers yet.
I insist, however, that this young duo, comprised of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Elena Lopez and drummer Dane Rousey, has earned the "super" tag. They've both made some excellent music, and developed reps as ones to watch, in indie-pop outfit Octahedron
and experimental-noise act The Freebiez
respectively. Lopez and Rousey joined forces as Baby Bangs back in March, at least in part as a fun answer to Lopez' songwriting prolificacy.
Now, after playing and writing together for a mere six months, the pair has announced a debut EP and a release show to celebrate.
The cassette cover for Baby Bang's debut EP "huh?"
One listen to the raw, immediate, and wistful lead single "Dirty Feet"—like a diary entry turned into a public roast with a self-doubting disclaimer—and it's obvious why the two couldn't wait to unleash their self-described "bubble punk" onto the scene. Upon first listen, the EP (appropriately entitled huh?
) seems a winning combination of emotive and irreverent, sunny and blustery, twee and catastrophe.
You can pre-order the EP now via Bandcamp
and get a listen to the first single above. huh?
drops in full, on rad cassettes (pictured above) and online, November 4, with a release show at 123 Blue Star (see flyer below). You'll probably also want to dig Baby Bangs ahead of the release show at Vapure Lounge
(Sat, Sept 4) and Limelight
(Sat, Oct 1).