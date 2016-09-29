Email
Thursday, September 29, 2016

Live Music Round Up: Who to See This Weekend and Where

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 4:13 PM


FACEBOOK.COM/WHITEMYSTERYBAND/
  facebook.com/WhiteMysteryBand/
White Mystery
Friday, September 30 at K23

To borrow a line from their official Facebook bio: “If you're a fan of stripped-down garage rock, loud drums, and/or redheads, meet your perfect match in White Mystery.” Comprised of siblings Miss Alex White (guitar, vocals) and Francis Scott Key White (drums), the Chicago-based duo champions a lo-fi, DIY sound informed by the likes of Black Sabbath, Tina Turner and Led Zeppelin and makes a point of dropping albums (or in the case of 2015, a feature film) on the stoner holiday of 4/20. Reportedly named after a flavor of Airheads candy, the “raucous redheads” (as the online culture mag Traverso dubbed them) play a BYOB show at K23 in support of this year’s Outta Control, their sixth studio album. Also on the bill, Waco’s Teenage Sexx, Oakland’s Everyone Is Dirty and SA’s own Whatever? $10, 9pm, K23, 702 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 776-5635, k23gallery.wixsite.com.


